2023 will be the fourth anniversary of the release of “Gears of War 5”. While we got the turn-based Gears Tactics at the same time, and Gears 5 was well-received, there are plenty of fans who want more from the once-famous third-person shooter series.

If you’ve been waiting for more Gears of War, you might be in luck, as a new job listing for Senior Game Designer for The Alliance specifically mentions the series and asks for suitable candidates willing to explain “Build The Future of Gears of War”. .

We don’t know what that future will look like, whether the alliance is targeting Gears 6, or is watching the popularity of games like the Dead Space remake and hoping to get a piece of it. Either way, a return to Gears of War is something fans will be more than happy to see.

Previously, we found out that a Gears of War veteran might be returning to work on the franchise, which only added fuel to the fire.

What do you think the return of Gears of War should look like?