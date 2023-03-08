Based on the series’ general popularity, the most anticipated game right now is likely to be Grand Theft Auto VI. So far, however, all we’ve gotten is official acknowledgment of the game’s existence, and of course big leaks. But when will it actually be revealed?

Over at the GTA Forums, trusted insider Tez2, who leaked accurate information earlier, said the game is expected to be properly presented with a trailer by the end of the year, with Rockstar currently targeting a release next winter.

“Their goal is to change forever, not set in stone. The deadline is the 2024 holiday season. Over the past few years, this has been pushed back many times. Unfortunately, it may also slip into early 2025. Personally, I think this year The announcement is a given. I don’t think top management can push it any further into the 2025/2026 holidays. Cutting more parts of the game into DLC for later release is probably sustainable for management, not further Delay.

Tez2 is talking about the fact that multiple sources indicate that Rockstar will be releasing more single-player-oriented DLC for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI, rather than Grand Theft Auto V, which mostly only receives GTA Online content.