Halo Infinite isn’t what Halo fans hoped it would be. Between a lack of support and failed products, including the recently cancelled local co-op event, 343 Industries has been on the fire with a number of gaming issues. But as for the underlying issues with the developers causing these problems for the game, various reports suggest that the Slipspace engine the game runs on and was built specifically for it is a big reason.

Now, a new rumor has started popping up that 343 Industries will ditch the Skidspace Engine in favor of Unreal Engine for Halo. This comes from YouTuber Sean W, who has been confirmed by Windows Central’s Jez Corden, who added:

“Originally, I wrote this report. Abandoned for more than 2 years[傳聞中的光環大逃殺標題]It doesn’t make much sense to move it all over to the new engine, but after talking to Sean W and doing some digging of my own it’s definitely looking more and more like[光環大逃殺]Either give up on Slipspace, or not on Slipspace in the first place.

Either way, since Unreal Engine is a more widely used development tool, this should alleviate many of the issues when creating new content in Halo games, but until 343 Industries officially states whether to confirm or deny this report, we just need to Be wary of rumours.