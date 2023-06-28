Rumor has it that Google has discontinued its AR glasses project code-named “Iris”

Google

According to Business Insider reports, Google recently stopped the “Iris” AR glasses project that had been promoted internally for several years. According to sources, Google made this decision after a wave of layoffs and restructuring over the past few months, and the departure of former AR and VR head Clay Bavor was also an important reason for this result. According to reports, Google’s top management has been constantly changing the development strategy of “Iris”, which has troubled the employees involved in the project.

When The Verge reported on “Iris” in early 2022, it mentioned that Google might launch the product in 2024. It is said that the shape of “Iris” is more inclined to ordinary glasses, and its early version is quite similar to the Focals developed by North, which was acquired by Google. In the follow-up promotional videos released by Google itself, similar products with AR instant translation function also appeared.

However, while stopping hardware development, Google seems to be focusing more on AR software. They plan to create a set of “Android for AR”, which will use a business model similar to that of mobile platforms, and use authorization to attract manufacturers to build an ecosystem.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

