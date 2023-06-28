Home » Rumor has it that Google has discontinued its AR glasses project code-named “Iris”
Technology

Rumor has it that Google has discontinued its AR glasses project code-named “Iris”

by admin
Rumor has it that Google has discontinued its AR glasses project code-named “Iris”

Google

According to Business Insider reports, Google recently stopped the “Iris” AR glasses project that had been promoted internally for several years. According to sources, Google made this decision after a wave of layoffs and restructuring over the past few months, and the departure of former AR and VR head Clay Bavor was also an important reason for this result. According to reports, Google’s top management has been constantly changing the development strategy of “Iris”, which has troubled the employees involved in the project.

When The Verge reported on “Iris” in early 2022, it mentioned that Google might launch the product in 2024. It is said that the shape of “Iris” is more inclined to ordinary glasses, and its early version is quite similar to the Focals developed by North, which was acquired by Google. In the follow-up promotional videos released by Google itself, similar products with AR instant translation function also appeared.

However, while stopping hardware development, Google seems to be focusing more on AR software. They plan to create a set of “Android for AR”, which will use a business model similar to that of mobile platforms, and use authorization to attract manufacturers to build an ecosystem.

See also  Apple Watch SE or 4, 6, 7 & 8 with ECG: which smartwatch model is the best?

You may also like

Netflix’s most-watched show just escaped cancellation

Cy4gate, 5.4 million foreign contract for cyber intelligence...

piqd | The A.I. Dilemma

Stiftung Warentest: The best tablets of 2023

Part It-Alert: what it is and how the...

The sales volume of “FF16” physical film is...

Share Mobile: Tariffs and prices from the Telekom...

Huawei Watch Ultimate, from mountains to diving. Our...

This is how you end the subscription

With Intel Arc GPU, Assassin’s Creed: Unity improves...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy