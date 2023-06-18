Rumor has it that Instagram has developed an AI chatbot with 30 personalities- ezone.hk – Technology Focus- Tech Cars

After Snapchat launched the My AI chat robot supported by OpenAI GPT, another social platform reported that it will develop an AI chat robot, which is Instagram!

According to the picture information leaked by application researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, it can be seen that Instagram may develop an AI chat robot. There are 30 personalities in a special place, and users can choose different AI chat robots to answer questions or provide suggestions, and can also help users. Compose a message. It has not yet been determined which AI tools the IG AI chatbot will have back up, and IG has not responded to the above rumors. However, with the rapid development of generative AI, IG parent company Meta has been using AI tools in its different businesses. For example, the AI ​​Sandbox announced last month can help advertisers create alternative versions of advertisements, as well as provide background patterns and image cropping functions. At the same time, it also launched its own CodeCompose AI coding tool, but this has not yet been officially released.

