Home » Rumor has it that Instagram has developed an AI chatbot with 30 personalities- ezone.hk – Technology Focus- Tech Cars
Technology

Rumor has it that Instagram has developed an AI chatbot with 30 personalities- ezone.hk – Technology Focus- Tech Cars

by admin
Rumor has it that Instagram has developed an AI chatbot with 30 personalities- ezone.hk – Technology Focus- Tech Cars

After Snapchat launched the My AI chat robot supported by OpenAI GPT, another social platform reported that it will develop an AI chat robot, which is Instagram!

↓↓↓Same show: Canon PowerShot V10’s brand new vertical design is born for VLOG travel! Full 1-inch sensor, large aperture and 4K output↓↓↓

【Click here】immediately, use the app to watch more product unboxing videos

According to the picture information leaked by application researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, it can be seen that Instagram may develop an AI chat robot. There are 30 personalities in a special place, and users can choose different AI chat robots to answer questions or provide suggestions, and can also help users. Compose a message. It has not yet been determined which AI tools the IG AI chatbot will have back up, and IG has not responded to the above rumors. However, with the rapid development of generative AI, IG parent company Meta has been using AI tools in its different businesses. For example, the AI ​​Sandbox announced last month can help advertisers create alternative versions of advertisements, as well as provide background patterns and image cropping functions. At the same time, it also launched its own CodeCompose AI coding tool, but this has not yet been officially released.

[Related reports]Unveiling the new trend of tourism after the opening: IG’s top 5 most popular check-in destinations!

[Related reports]”Real-name system” is required to play Facebook and IG? Meta launches HK$100 monthly fee Lantick certification “Meta Verified” to avoid identity theft

[Related reports]It is rumored that Instagram will launch a new function next month, which will allow 500-character plain text Post

See also  Apple's New App Freeform All-round Interactive Collaborative Whiteboard- ezone.hk - Teaching Evaluation- Application Tips

Source: TechCrunch

You may also like

Current rocket launches 2023: All details and background...

What is The Trouble with 3 Bodies, the...

2023 TV Chip Ladder Map: Understand the core...

Audible Offer: Six months 50% discount and more...

What is The Trouble with 3 Bodies, the...

The new version of PlayStation Plus subscription service...

The 7 best external hard drives for data...

Account sharing: Netflix scam pays off

Razer Updates 14-inch Blade Gaming Laptop with AMD’s...

Last provocation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy