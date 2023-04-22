Rumor has it that iPhone 15 Pro Max has a breakthrough camera with a 5x to 6x optical zoom lens- ezone.hk – Technology Focus- iPhone

At present, the optical zoom function of the iPhone is only 3 times at most, but it is reported that Apple’s top iPhone model iPhone 15 Pro Max launched this year will be equipped with a stronger periscope zoom lens, which can achieve up to 5 to 6 times optical zoom, close to Google Pixel The camera specs of rivals like the 7 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Earlier, well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be equipped with a stronger periscope zoom lens, which can achieve up to 5 to 6x optical zoom. The periscope technology will be built into the telephoto lens, and when using the rear lens to capture photos, it can achieve up to 6x optical zoom without blurring or affecting the quality of the image. The reason is that the light absorbed by the photosensitive element of the periscope lens will be bent or folded, so that the distance between the camera elements can be greater in smartphones with less design space. However, he also mentioned that this periscope zoom lens is only available exclusively on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and is expected to be available only on the iPhone 16 Pro Max next year.

Source: MacRumors