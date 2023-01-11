Home Technology Rumor has it that Microsoft has abandoned the dual-mans Suface Duo and switched to a folding screen-ePrice.HK
Technology

by admin
A few days ago, the website Windows Central pointed out that Microsoft has discontinued the Surface Duo 2 mobile phone, and also abandoned the Surface Duo 3 production plan. The site map Microsoft is now focusing on developing a new mobile phone with a foldable screen.

Abandon the double-mans form

According to the latest reports, the new opportunity in development has a hinge that spreads out 180 degrees, and also has an external secondary screen, which is simply similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. The report of the website Windows Central also mentioned that Microsoft originally confirmed the design of the dual-screen Surface Duo 3, which is planned to be launched by the end of this year.

No timetable published

The new folding screen machine under development, the source told Windows Central that there is no actual release date, and it is estimated that the chance of launching it within this year is not great.

Source: phonearena

