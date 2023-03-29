The logo of Microsoft is seen outside their offices in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, Israel December 27, 2022. REUTERS/Rami Amichay

Microsoft is currently preparing a “modern” version of Windows with better security and faster updates, Windows Central reports. The legendary CorePC project allows Windows to better expand to different devices while supporting original software. It has many similar goals to the previously canceled Windows Core OS (including Windows 10X), which Microsoft once called a modular modern operating system. CorePC will employ a so-called “state separation” strategy, dividing Windows into multiple partitions, much like iOS and Android do. This approach can make it harder for malware to infect a system, and it’s also more conducive to faster updates.

“The current version of Windows is not a separate platform, which means that the entire system is installed on a single writable partition.” Windows Central pointed out in the report, “system files, user data and program files are in the The same place, and CorePC can divide the system into multiple areas, which is the key to achieve faster updates. In addition, state separation can also enable faster and more reliable system reset functions, which is very important for (Windows) in the field of education and Chromebook competition is crucial.”

CorePC allows Microsoft to offer various versions of Windows for different hardware, supporting specific features and apps for each hardware. For example, a version designed for education can be a lightweight system like ChromeOS, which only needs to be able to run the Edge browser, web applications, Office, and simulated Android apps. At the same time, CorePC can also provide a complete version of Windows, which can support all the current features and functions of Windows 11 (the so-called “Neon” compatibility layer allows the system to support legacy Windows apps).

For rival Apple’s self-developed chip ecology, Microsoft also has corresponding CorePC countermeasures. It is said that they will also prepare “chip-optimized” systems for specific hardware (mostly Surface devices equipped with custom chips) to further enhance performance and functionality. Finally, it is not surprising that Microsoft will also introduce AI features into the project, including using AI to analyze the content on the screen and provide contextual information appropriately. As for when users can really experience the results of CorePC, it is more likely to be the next major version of Windows (estimated to be Windows 12), and perhaps we will hear about it in 2024.