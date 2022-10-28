This year, both Sony and Microsoft have major acquisitions. Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard, while Sony acquired Bungie, the game development studio of Destiny. The target this time is CD Projekt Red, a Polish developer known for The Witcher and Traitor 2077.

This news has been confirmed by game industry analyst Rythian recently. Rythian said that Sony and CD Projekt Red have already negotiated many times for the acquisition.

It’s not a rumor, Sony has approached CD Projekt multiple times. Hence why CD did that entire thing with announcing several The Witcher games alongside new Cyberpunk, it’s to boost their stock before acquisition. https://t.co/FBzNdJEfqU — Rythian (@LumberjackRy) October 25, 2022

If you are keeping up with the news, you should remember that this month CD Projekt Red released a number of works in development, including three “Witcher” series works code-named Sirius, Polaris, and Canis Majoris, code-named Orion’s “Electricity” A new work of “Traveling the Traitor”, and a new IP work code-named Hadar. In addition, “The Witcher: Remake” was officially announced on the previous (26) days.

Rythian mentioned that CD Projekt Red chose to disclose a large number of plans for new works at this time. The main reason is to increase the company’s valuation in the market to obtain better conditions for negotiations.

Foreign media believe that it is difficult to say whether this transaction will be negotiated or not, and there are often negotiations on acquisitions. Therefore, these news cannot be taken seriously at this stage, but they cannot be confirmed. The acquisition has always been confidential. When we get home, it will only be officially announced on the day when the two sides have made a final decision.

It’s just interesting that although Sony is suing Microsoft for anti-monopoly on the one hand, it doesn’t seem to plan to stop this acquisition war on the other hand. Will Sony succeed in acquiring CD Projekt Red? Let’s just wait and see!