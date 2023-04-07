Sony, which once attracted many gamers with PSP and PS Vita, has focused on home game consoles PS4 and PS5 in recent years. Recently, there is news that Sony will return to the portable game console market, competing with Nintendo Switch and the popular Steam Deck in recent years. Down. According to the news, the handheld under development is called PlayStation Q Lite, and it is currently in the QA quality assurance testing stage.

Has a large 8-inch screen

The whistleblower describes the design of PlayStation Q Lite with an 8-inch LCD screen sandwiched between a PS5 DualSense handle. However, the device itself does not have the function of running games. Players need to cooperate with Sony’s PlayStation Remote Play to play in streaming PS5 games. In other words, PlayStation Q Lite is useless without an internet connection.

fairly limited functionality

From the above description, it seems that PlayStation Q Lite is similar to Logitech’s G CLOUD handheld, the difference is that the latter is pre-loaded with the Android system, which can play cloud games and still have Android games offline. It is not yet known whether Q Lite will support other cloud gaming platforms, nor when it will be launched. Accessory manufacturer Backbone launched the PlayStation-certified One game handle accessory last year, which can be installed on an iPhone or Android phone to play PlayStation Remote Play games, but its popularity is mediocre.

Source: gsmarena