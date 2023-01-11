Surface Duo is not dead, but changed to a “more traditional folding design” – Huh? What is the traditional folding design? Continue reading It is said that Surface Duo 3 will cancel the classic design, but maintain the “Duo” spirit report content.



Rumor has it that Surface Duo 3 will cancel the classic design, but keep the “Duo” spirit

Looking back at Microsoft’s development direction for smartphones, it seems that several bets did not seem to have a good result-although Windows Mobile feels not bad, but when it comes to Windows Phone and even uses the current signature Surface series of foldable dual-screen mobile phone Surface Duo seems to be so “personal” that it is not very popular with the public.

But at least on the Surface Duo 3 or the next-generation Surface smartphone, it is currently rumored that Microsoft will change its direction drastically. From the original design that can be folded 360 degrees, there is a “true 180-degree transformation” to “more traditional”. “Folding design.

That is to say, according to the rumors obtained by the foreign media Windows Central, the changes brought about by the new generation of Surface Duo are actually consistent with the current folding mobile phone design that can change from a mobile phone form to a mini tablet. That is to say, it only has a folding design that can be rotated 180 degrees to open the flexible panel.

Although it is still unknown whether the name of Surface Duo will change, at least the so-called Duo dual-screen spirit should still be able to pass through the folding machine design that is currently reported to be being tested, that is, like Vivo X Fold or Galaxy Fold, A design with an external screen is achieved.

According to foreign media reports, the new generation of Microsoft Surface Duo 3, which maintains the original dual-screen form but achieves narrower bezels, longer screen ratios, and wireless charging, is actually aimed at launching by the end of this year. But in the end, it seemed that the original plan fell through because the evaluation of the previous generation was a bit “complicated”.

For the new generation of products that adopt the current folding mobile phone design, it is reported that Microsoft has actually conducted prototypes and related tests in this form for about a year. Although the company has previously proposed a patent for a 360-angle flexible folding screen, it has sparked public speculation about Microsoft’s innovative folding screen mobile device. But for now, it seems that only the 180-degree folding design is the main direction.

Speaking of which, what kind of folding device is called “traditional” is also quite interesting. After all, Sony has launched a dual-screen Tablet P a long time ago. This design is also considered to be similar to the classic design of Nintendo’s NDS handheld.

But at least on Microsoft’s side, except for devices that can switch usage modes at will between a small screen and a large screen that is close to a tablet experience.It is now reported to be considering expanding the product line of Android-based devices, mainly targeting “traditional” large-screen phones – and others have done it Mock-up image of Surface Solo, very beautiful! And hope that through the software experience of the “Perfect Together” concept, and through a more perfect cooperation with Windows computers, it will bring features different from other products to its own Surface device.

Well, it doesn’t matter what is called traditional design. At least for now, it seems that Microsoft will bring out many more popular products next. For such a direction, I don’t know if everyone will feel sorry or look forward to it?

