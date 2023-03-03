We all know what’s going to happen with the Xbox release in the first half of the year. Redfall and Starfield grabbed the headlines, but after the release of these two highly anticipated titles, gamers are wondering what’s next.

On the VGC podcast, Andy Robinson tries to answer what’s next after Xbox’s Starfield. According to Robinson, Senua’s Sacrifice: Hellblade II and Obsidian’s RPG Pledge are the closest games to completion.

According to Robinson, other Xbox titles like Fable, Perfect Dark and Everwild are a while away.Fable is still miles away. Perfect darkness doesn’t come close. Everwild is not close,’Robinson said.”“It’s easy to sympathize with Xbox fans because this must be frustrating for them too. Everything looks great on paper and the game isn’t quite ready yet.

Despite some recent positive news about Fable, it seems like we’ll still have to wait a while to see what Playground Games has in store for us. However, Senua’s Sacrifice: Hellblade II and Avwed could illustrate the wait for other major releases for Xbox.