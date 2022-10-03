It seems that the upcoming TV series based on the Horizon series is getting the company. According to MP1st’s sources, Guerrilla Games is currently working on a remake or even a remake of the five-year-old Horizon: Zero Dawn (details are unclear).

In addition to upgrading the graphics with better lighting and animations, we can also expect overhauled textures and new character models, which will presumably be more in line with Horizon Forbidden West. A reasonable guess is that Sony wants the game to be released around the same time as the Horizon TV series.

As you’ll surely recall, Sony also just released a remastered version of The Last of Us Part I for PlayStation 5 to gain synergy with the hype of TV shows based on the series. This has been criticized a lot as many feel that the only game from nine years ago needs a remake, it’s also sold at full price with less content (lack of multiplayer) and if you already own the game you can’t get a cheaper one upgrade. Debate has begun over whether the Horizon: Zero Dawn remake is Sony’s best use of resources.

It should be noted that there is also a second Horizon rumor from the same source. Allegedly, the next Horizon game will be an online multiplayer game with co-op. As Sony has said many times that they will significantly increase their live service output, we assume this gives us some indication of what to expect.

Several reliable insiders have confirmed rumors of a Horizon: Zero Dawn remake, and here are two sources we’ve used before at Gamereactor. What do you think of this potential remake and what is your interest in the live service Horizon Adventure?