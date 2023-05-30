Home » Rumor: Hot Wheels Unleashed is getting a sequel
Technology

Rumor: Hot Wheels Unleashed is getting a sequel

by admin
Rumor: Hot Wheels Unleashed is getting a sequel

Hot Wheels Unleashed was a huge success when it was released two years ago, garnering positive reviews and stellar sales figures (it quickly became the most successful Hot Wheels game ever released in Milestone’s history). Biggest Milestone hit ever). So we expected a sequel to arrive sooner or later, and now things seem to be changing.

Very trustworthy (as far as the leaker goes) billbil-kun claims that Milestone is reportedly developing the Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged and an announcement is expected soon. He claims it’s unclear if it’s available for older consoles, suggesting it may be exclusive to the current-gen platform.

The leak also mentions three editions of the game, including a deluxe and ultimate edition with additional DLC packs, as well as pre-order bonuses. The announcement may coincide with upcoming game showcases (Summer Game Fest on June 8 and Xbox Game Showcase on June 11 are the best bets).

Maybe there is something to look forward to?

Thanks, deal.

See also  Apple launches savings account with more than 4 percent interest

You may also like

Why is leadership so important for corporate success?

What you should know about the Japanese manufacturer...

Intel also emphasizes AI! Meteor Lake series processors...

The next price-performance cracker is just around the...

Statistics of the week: 37 percent of those...

An immortal legend in the game industry, “GTA...

Used cars the use of B2B online auctions...

“No Man’s Sky” Mac & VR version expected?The...

how AI and automation help

Don’t like being tracked by apps?Teach you how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy