Rumor: Little Nightmares 3 may already be in development – – Gamereactor

According to reports,Bandai NamcoIt appears that a new Little Nightmares is in development. The studio’s latest move raises skepticism (and hope), as it recently posted a job offer on the series.

This has been posted on Bandai Namco’s LinkedIn profile. It details that the position is a production assistant for the Little Nightmares IP. It’s unclear if this new project is a continuation of the franchise, or just an adaptation for another platform or a new addition to an already told story.

It’s safe to say, however, that the Little Nightmares saga has a solid fanbase, and the first two installments have already achieved stellar results.

It should be remembered that the franchise has gone through several different studios. Parts 1 and 2 were developed by the small Swedish independent studio Tarsier Studios, which rose to prominence thanks to the success of the title. This has caught the attention of big companies.

One of them is Embracer Group, which acquired the studio in November 2019. The acquisition comes as the independent studio works on the sequel. This triggered Tarsier Studios to drop the license, and Bandai Namco kept it. It wouldn’t be surprising if the studio and publisher were already developing Little Nightmares III, seeing how well the series was getting.

