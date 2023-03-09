Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was an instant hit with TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive, and offers a massive bundle in which you can play all nine main movies plus some extra content.

According to a new report from NintendoLife, it looks like the Harry Potter series will be getting the same treatment next. That means remaking all the Harry Potter movies as LEGO games in one giant title. In order to be able to do this, several TT Games projects have reportedly been canceled or put on hold. This includes LEGO games based on Batman and Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as a major project featuring the Mandalorian DLC for several Disney franchises and The Skywalker Saga.

Considering everything about Harry Potter’s hit following the huge success of Hogwarts Legacy, we can understand why TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive are fast-tracking a new LEGO Harry Potter game.

How excited are you for the same massive LEGO Harry Potter set as Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?