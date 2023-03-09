Home Technology Rumor: Major LEGO Harry Potter game in development – Gamereactor
Technology

Rumor: Major LEGO Harry Potter game in development – Gamereactor

by admin
Rumor: Major LEGO Harry Potter game in development – Gamereactor

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was an instant hit with TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive, and offers a massive bundle in which you can play all nine main movies plus some extra content.

According to a new report from NintendoLife, it looks like the Harry Potter series will be getting the same treatment next. That means remaking all the Harry Potter movies as LEGO games in one giant title. In order to be able to do this, several TT Games projects have reportedly been canceled or put on hold. This includes LEGO games based on Batman and Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as a major project featuring the Mandalorian DLC for several Disney franchises and The Skywalker Saga.

Considering everything about Harry Potter’s hit following the huge success of Hogwarts Legacy, we can understand why TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive are fast-tracking a new LEGO Harry Potter game.

How excited are you for the same massive LEGO Harry Potter set as Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

See also  Apple wants to buy Manchester United

You may also like

Annoying ads will finally be removed

Apple Music Classical, an app especially for fans...

Smart Abrasive System reduces energy requirements and abrasive...

Apple Music Classical, an app especially for fans...

“Metropolis: Skyrim 2”, which allows players to build...

Conjuncta: Factory in Africa produces climate-neutral hydrogen

Layton and Luke reunite in The New World...

Why the hype surrounding Tiktok’s “Bold Glamor” filter...

3.10 Mario’s big day “Mar10 Day” has a...

You won’t get my data – ways out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy