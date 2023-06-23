Rumor: Metal Gear Solid 4 is included in Master Collection Volume 2 – Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

This fall, Metal Gear Solid: The Master Collection Vol.1 will be released, including Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear 3: Snake Eater, and the first two Metal Gear games in 1987 and 1990. Volume 1, as many have guessed. Hinting that there might well be a Volume 2, and now Twitter user Nitroid has spotted possible indications that not only is one on the way, but it also includes, in addition to Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, a now almost mythical Like Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots.

If this is true, that means Master Collection Volume 2. This will be the first time Metal Gear Solid 4 has released in a format other than the PS3, on which it’s been stuck since its launch 15 years ago.

Do you also miss Kojima’s patent poo humor and smoking monkeys?

