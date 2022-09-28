Microsoft is currently participating in their biggest acquisition ever, which of course is Activision Blizzard. But the Xbox team has said several times that they are still open to buying more, and key members have said publicly that they want better representation in Japan.

According to a new rumor, Microsoft is actually currently working with“Major Japanese Publisher”and“Small Studio”Negotiate a potential purchase. This was revealed in the latest Big Bomb, where Jeff Grubb and staff explained that while the Activision Blizzard deal hasn’t been finalized, it’s actually happening.

The reason given by the Giant Bomb broadcast is that Game Pass needs a steady stream of various content to keep it fresh all the time. You can see what they have to say about it in the tweet below.

The most obvious major Japanese publishers are Capcom, Bandai Namco, Koei Tecmo, Sega and Square Enix. All of this, except that Bandai Namco’s stock is worth between $3.0-5.5 billion (Bandai Namco is worth $14.3 billion), which is roughly half what Microsoft paid for ZeniMax/Bethesda, or even just a fraction of what Activision Blizzard paid for In part, Microsoft paid $68.7 billion for it.

Which company do you think Microsoft is most interested in if the rumor turns out to be true?