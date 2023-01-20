A new leak from kopite7kimi suggests that the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti will be comparable in performance to the 3070. If this turns out to be true, there will be some disappointed PC makers.

With the 4070 Ti approaching the performance of the 3090 Ti, many would argue that the 4060 Ti can at least find itself between the performance of the 3070 Ti and the 3080, hopefully leaning more towards the latter.

There is still hope that Nvidia will lower the price of the 4060 Ti so that we can get 3070 levels of performance without paying too much. However, that seems unlikely given the pricing strategy Nvidia has used so far.

We won’t hear anything official about the 4060 Ti for a while, as we haven’t heard anything about a 4070 version yet. So take these leaks with a grain of salt and let’s hope we hear some more exciting news from Nvidia soon.