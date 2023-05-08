Home » Rumor: Peacemaker is a Mortal Kombat 12 cameo character
It’s long been believed that Netherrealm Studios is working on a third installment of DC’s fighting series Injustice, as they’ve been alternating with Mortal Kombat. But back in February, Mortal Kombat 12 was announced with little fanfare when it was unceremoniously revealed that the studio’s next game was indeed Mortal Kombat 12.

Luckily, we seem to be getting some DC love no matter what.When a DC fan tweeted that the Peacemaker was the best character in the DC universe, Windows Central editor Jez Corden replied: “It would be cool if he was playable in an upcoming fighting game”.

As Corden has demonstrated multiple times that he has good inside connections in the business, it could mean he’s actually poking fun at something. While Mortal Kombat 12 isn’t the only major fighting game this year (we also have Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8), the Peacemaker character is definitely a good fit for Mortal Kombat, and the owner of Netherrealm Studios (Warner Bros.) also has DC, so it’s easy to sort out.

Would you play the Peacemaker if he appeared in Mortal Kombat 12?

