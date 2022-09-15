Home Technology Rumor: Phil Spencer will be at Tokyo Game Show – Gamereactor
Xbox has struggled in Japan, except for the Xbox 360 for a few years. The Xbox One in particular has performed so poorly that sales across the country are often in the double digits.

But the Xbox Series S/X seems poised to change that and is actually selling well, and Microsoft seems to be working hard to get Japanese developers on board. That’s why they’ve been at the Tokyo Game Show for the past few years and actually have some announcements to make.

2022 will be no different, and we’ve previously reported that there will be an Xbox stream dedicated to Japanese audiences today. Now, Windows Central editor and verified insider Jez Corden says on the latest episode of the Xbox Two Podcast that he heard Phil Spencer will be performing live in Japan during the Tokyo Game Show.

While this is a great way to show that Japan is an important market, it’s also important to remember that the head of Xbox is a very busy person, which might suggest that the Xbox team actually has something to show and announce. Corden also seems to be implying something.

While it may not be any AAA exclusive announcement, a reasonable guess is that we might have some Japanese games confirmed for Xbox tomorrow.

