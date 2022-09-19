Since launching the first PlayStation in 1994, Sony has upgraded the console halfway through the generation. Usually just by making it smaller, often called the Slim unit, but the previous generation made it bigger and more powerful with the Playstation 4 Pro.

Most people probably thought Sony would do something similar with the PlayStation 5, and journalist and insider Tom Henderson agreed. One of the first scoops on his recently launched homepage, Insider, revealed that Sony is currently preparing a new version of the PlayStation 5 with a removable disc drive. It will use regular USB-C and will work with disc-based games on the disc-less version of the PlayStation 5.

Henderson claims the device will launch in the fall of 2023, and it looks very similar to the PlayStation 5 devices we’re used to. It should be noted that Sony is constantly redesigning their latest consoles, with newer iterations getting different cooling and lighter weight. However, this will be the first visible change.