Rumor: Possible PlayStation Project Q price tag leaked – Gamereactor

Few lawsuits have been as relevant to the gaming world as the lawsuit between the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Microsoft, and Activision Blizzard King. From possible game release windows, to the real reasons Microsoft bought ZeniMax and Bethesda. This is just to name a few.

But now we’ve learned something that has nothing to do with Xbox owners, but rather its most direct competitor, Sony.In court documents, a little side note isStephen TotiloSaved: The possible price of the PlayStation Remote console, called Project Q.

PlayStation Project Q, which is expected to launch this year, willThe price will be less than 300USD, we assume this amount will also remain in EUR, and GBP is slightly less expensive due to the conversion rate. The curiosity comes from the fact that they’re referring to the device as a “handheld version of the PS5”, which doesn’t really correspond to the main feature they’re anticipating in the demo, namely pairing with the PlayStation 5 itself (necessary to make Project Q work ) and used as a remote gaming device.

We’ll have to wait for Sony to announce an official date and final price – would you buy the PlayStation Project Q at this price?

