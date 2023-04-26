Home » Rumor: PS Plus May base game leaked – Chivalry 2
Rumor: PS Plus May base game leaked – Chivalry 2

Rumor: PS Plus May base game leaked – Chivalry 2

While PlayStation can sometimes get ahead of games and be the first to reveal a PS Plus Essential game in a given month, usually known leaker billbil-kun will send us a message days before a title is confirmed.

Once again, billbil-kun gives us some potential subscription service play. Now, since nothing has been confirmed, we have to advise taking this news with a grain of salt, but Billbil-kun is known to be pretty accurate in his predictions for PS Plus Essential games.

The games launching on May 2 are Chivalry 2, Grid Legends and Descenders. In addition to these titles, we may soon learn of games being added to the game catalog for PS Plus Premium and Extra subscribers.

What do you think of these so-called PS Plus Essential games?

