Redfall was originally scheduled to release in the summer of 2022, but that didn’t happen as Arkane said they needed more time and pushed it back to the first half of 2023. That’s pretty much all the official information we have on the release window.

However, Okami Games on Twitter claims to have more information, and his source says we can expect the game to be released in“End of March”post, adding that“A week-long Early Access version is also planned for pre-order and/or Deluxe Edition owners”. While this isn’t a source we’re familiar with, it could get even more interesting that two verified insiders, Dubsk Golem and Tom Henderson, liked the tweet.

Take this with a grain of salt until further notice, but March is usually a big month for game releases, and the month we expect Redfall to release anyway.

