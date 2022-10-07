news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Recently, news broke that a remake of Horizon Zero Dawn appears to be in the works, while several insiders said the game’s existence has been leaked via a massive list of upcoming PlayStation projects. However, verified insider Dusk Golem has confirmed it to be real via Resetera, in which he wrote:

“Ok so I’ll confirm it’s true, but it’s all a bit old and I believe this list is just the people I think are working on Sony projects in the UK (which can be guessed from the developer list), but yeah .As others have said, the list isn’t terribly exciting, but as a horror lover I’m always open to more horror games!

As he said, there is not much context to understand it, but the projects mentioned in the WCCFTech report are this:

An upcoming game from Kojima Productions, codenamed “Ocean”, will be built using the Decima engine (probably Death Stranding 2).

An Unreal Engine 5 survival horror game for PC and PS5, codenamed Heartbreak, from recently added PlayStation Studios developer FireSprite. It was first leaked through a job advertisement about six months ago.

The PS5 vehicle fighting game codenamed “Redstar” from Lucid Games. Could this be the rumored twisted metal revival?

PS5 open world game from Sumo, codenamed “Carbon”.

PC and PS5 survival horror game codenamed “Bates” from Ballistic Moon (new studio founded by Supermassive vets). The existence of the project was discovered earlier this summer.

PC and PS5 live service game from London Studio, codenamed “Camden”.

Obviously, since these are rumors, we urge you to proceed with caution, but are you excited about any of these projects?

