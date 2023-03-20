Home Technology RUMOR: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League internal opinion is positive – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Technology

RUMOR: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League internal opinion is positive – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

by admin
RUMOR: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League internal opinion is positive – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

According to the latest episode of the VGC podcast, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is reportedly getting a positive response internally.

That’s despite the backlash the game received following its recent State of PlayStation Games reveal. With rumors of the game being pushed back to later this year or even 2024, it’s understandable to think that Rocksteady’s morale might be a little low.

However, those working on games are optimistic, according to VGC’s Andy Robinson. I’ve been told this isn’t another Gotham Knight, and everyone who’s worked on this is very optimistic about the combat loops and game worlds they’re making and things like that.

Robinson went on to say that he’d be surprised if the studio actually considered making some major changes to the core gameplay loop or something similar.

Are you excited for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

See also  Successor to the popular city building simulation announced

You may also like

Icinga at risk: high-risk IT vulnerability! Warning gets...

12 common Gmail problems on Android and how...

“Solar carpet” is to generate electricity on railway...

Young people, sustainability and digital: confirmations and surprises...

Well prepared for work: electrician’s tools from Wiha

Young people, sustainability and digital: confirmations and surprises...

Advantages of an electric TV ceiling holder

Completionists buy every game on the Wii U...

Italians online almost 3 days a month, and...

Wind turbine fire near Rostock: arson?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy