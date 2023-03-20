According to the latest episode of the VGC podcast, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is reportedly getting a positive response internally.

That’s despite the backlash the game received following its recent State of PlayStation Games reveal. With rumors of the game being pushed back to later this year or even 2024, it’s understandable to think that Rocksteady’s morale might be a little low.

However, those working on games are optimistic, according to VGC’s Andy Robinson. I’ve been told this isn’t another Gotham Knight, and everyone who’s worked on this is very optimistic about the combat loops and game worlds they’re making and things like that.

Robinson went on to say that he’d be surprised if the studio actually considered making some major changes to the core gameplay loop or something similar.

