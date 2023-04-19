Rumor: Tango Gameworks is currently working on a JRPG – – Gamereactor

Tango Gameworks went gold earlier this year when it released Hi-Fi Rush in stealth, and it became hugely popular. But it’s a rare bird, as they’re mostly known for horror games like The Evil Inside and Ghostwire Tokyo.

But according to the leakereXtas1s(via Reddit), that’s not the case. His sources, as far as the leaks go, seem to be at least somewhat trustworthy, claiming that Tango Gameworks is currently developing a JRPG for the new franchise.

If you really like their horror games, there’s still a chance they’ve made something you’ll enjoy, as they’re said to be working on a second game as well. Since Tango Gameworks is Microsoft’s first (and only) Japanese studio, we can definitely see them trying to expand it and make it a top studio, and making a JRPG seems like a great way to potentially reach a local audience, while also filling Filled the void of Xbox first-party games.

Before going any further, please take all of this with a huge grain of salt.