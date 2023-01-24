Tomorrow is an exciting day because Bethesda and Microsoft have a new project calledDeveloper_Direct, which will start at 21:00 on January 25. It’ll be mostly dedicated to Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Redfall, and The Elder Scrolls Online, with plenty of new info, trailers, gameplay, and possibly a couple of release dates.

But will there be more? Many insiders seemed to think there would be something else to show, and Twitter user Bill Bill-Kun – who has proven to be very reliable – went into the details. Japanese developer Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo) will show off their next game tomorrow, he said, and it’s called Hi-Fi Rush and has been rated 12 years and above by PEGI.

Previous leaks about the game have claimed it’s a sci-fi shooter that looks like Jet Set Radio, and what’s believed to be an early concept art for the title is available on ArtStation. The logo has also been leaked and can be found below.

Maybe there is something to look forward to?