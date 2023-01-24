Home Technology Rumor: Tango Gameworks’ next game will be revealed tomorrow – Hi-Fi Rush
Technology

Rumor: Tango Gameworks’ next game will be revealed tomorrow – Hi-Fi Rush

by admin
Rumor: Tango Gameworks’ next game will be revealed tomorrow – Hi-Fi Rush

Tomorrow is an exciting day because Bethesda and Microsoft have a new project calledDeveloper_Direct, which will start at 21:00 on January 25. It’ll be mostly dedicated to Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Redfall, and The Elder Scrolls Online, with plenty of new info, trailers, gameplay, and possibly a couple of release dates.

But will there be more? Many insiders seemed to think there would be something else to show, and Twitter user Bill Bill-Kun – who has proven to be very reliable – went into the details. Japanese developer Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo) will show off their next game tomorrow, he said, and it’s called Hi-Fi Rush and has been rated 12 years and above by PEGI.

Previous leaks about the game have claimed it’s a sci-fi shooter that looks like Jet Set Radio, and what’s believed to be an early concept art for the title is available on ArtStation. The logo has also been leaked and can be found below.

Maybe there is something to look forward to?

See also  Looks like something related to Crashing Bandikut might make it to The Game Awards - Gamereactor

You may also like

JBL Quantum 910 Wireless Competitive Headset: Designed for...

Happy New Year – atyh (@himhim2234)

Trek to Yomi is coming to Switch next...

JBL Quantum 910 Wireless Competitive Headset: Designed for...

The number 420 that got Elon Musk in...

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 new shelves: support Dolby...

The number 420 that got Elon Musk in...

Australia surprises the oldest “space visitor” on the...

The US government will sue Google for its...

Moonstone Island Announces Open Beta Now Available On...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy