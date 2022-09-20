Activision Blizzard has been giving the character the attention it deserves since its successful 2017 release of Crashing Bandikut: The Nsane Trilogy. This led to 2019’s Crash Team Racing Nitro Fuel, Crash Bandicoot 4: Circa 2020 and last year’s Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! – Seems like there are more to come.

According to a tweet from the now-deleted user TheReaIInsider, there are actually two games in development right now. The insider has been known to get things right a lot of the time, but was embroiled in a scandal yesterday after revealing his true identity (a YouTuber broke a signed NDA). Still, it’s worth considering that most of what he’s said before has been proven true, so we’re assuming there’s a good chance this will be proven true as well.

There are rumors that the Crash Bandicoot game is multiplayer-focused, and we’re assuming the second game could be a new platform adventure or kart racer. Since Microsoft is currently acquiring Activision Blizzard, it’s a safe bet that both games will be released on PC and Xbox, although we know from games like Minecraft Dungeons and Deathloop if a deal is signed before Microsoft buys the publisher , it may become multi-format or even other formats exclusive.