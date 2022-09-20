Home Technology Rumor: Two new Crash Bandicoot games are in the works – Gamereactor
Technology

Rumor: Two new Crash Bandicoot games are in the works – Gamereactor

by admin
Rumor: Two new Crash Bandicoot games are in the works – Gamereactor

Activision Blizzard has been giving the character the attention it deserves since its successful 2017 release of Crashing Bandikut: The Nsane Trilogy. This led to 2019’s Crash Team Racing Nitro Fuel, Crash Bandicoot 4: Circa 2020 and last year’s Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! – Seems like there are more to come.

According to a tweet from the now-deleted user TheReaIInsider, there are actually two games in development right now. The insider has been known to get things right a lot of the time, but was embroiled in a scandal yesterday after revealing his true identity (a YouTuber broke a signed NDA). Still, it’s worth considering that most of what he’s said before has been proven true, so we’re assuming there’s a good chance this will be proven true as well.

There are rumors that the Crash Bandicoot game is multiplayer-focused, and we’re assuming the second game could be a new platform adventure or kart racer. Since Microsoft is currently acquiring Activision Blizzard, it’s a safe bet that both games will be released on PC and Xbox, although we know from games like Minecraft Dungeons and Deathloop if a deal is signed before Microsoft buys the publisher , it may become multi-format or even other formats exclusive.

See also  The telescope? It was invented by Leonardo da Vinci and not by Galileo Galilei

You may also like

“Resident Evil 8: The Village” Director Says “Shadow...

Rumor: PlayStation 5 with removable disc drive coming...

How to touch the top of the iPhone...

Walmart Reveals Huge New Store Additions That Will...

NASA’s “Curiosity” photographed a “monkey” Scientist: full of...

Felix Ohswald: “I want to design the school...

Valery Polyakov, farewell to the cosmonaut who made...

Steve Jobs’s email to himself

What the EU resolution against Orbàn teaches us...

What the EU resolution against Orbàn teaches us...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy