For a long time, Valve seemed to have stopped developing games and focused solely on the Steam business. But over the past few years, mainly after the Epic Games Store started getting all those exclusives, Valve has said several times that they’ll start making games again.

When we got Half-Life: Alyx two years ago, we got a prime example of finally being able to continue the story. Now, a sharp-eyed Twitter user has noticed that Valve has a trademark in the US called Neon Prime.and the trademark“Aims to cover the categories of computer game software, electronic game software, video game software, computer game programs that can be downloaded over the Internet, etc.”

Half-Life: Alyx was announced in November 2019 and released four months later. We can imagine something similar this time. A reasonable guess is that it might be revealed during The Game Awards in December.

