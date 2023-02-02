In recent years, Lego and Nintendo have become best friends, and they’ve had several great collaborations, including interactive Mario kits, NES consoles, and giant Bowser statues. Now they seem to be doing it again with something new.

According to a leak (from market research) on the forum Eurobricks, Lego and Nintendo are currently preparing a rather beautiful set depicting the Deku Tree, which we became familiar with in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and most recently in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The kit reportedly includes two versions so you can get your favourite, and it also comes with two versions of Link; the kid Link from Ocarina of Time and the blue tunic Link from Breath of the Wild (and the latter’s Zelda).

An image leak has also popped up on Instagram, which you can check out below for a blurry picture of what this Lego build will look like. We don’t know when it’s going to release, but considering The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches in May, it doesn’t seem impossible that Lego and Nintendo would want some synergy?

Thanks, Nintendo for everything.