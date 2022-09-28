news-main-body”>

The Pixel 6 was announced in mid-October 2021, and now its successor is on the horizon, but if the rumors are true, it will be an almost identical phone. Where have you been this year? The Pixel 7 will feature the new Tensor G2 chip, which will bring some updates to the GPU, NPU, modem, and other hardware, basically nothing but the CPU. Eye-catching test scores won’t be disclosed at product launch, but it’s expected to provide hardware acceleration for Google’s software, which is more important to the Pixel experience.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

As for the rest of the phone, leaker Yogesh Brar has posted a speculative spec sheet that feels like a “find the difference” game. The 6.3-inch OLED display has a resolution of FHD+ and a refresh rate of 90Hz. That’s a tenth of an inch smaller than the Pixel 6’s display, but otherwise it’s basically the same. In 2023, a 90Hz display on a near-flagship device won’t impress most people either.

Next is the lens, the 50-megapixel main lens and the 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens use the same GN1 and IMX381 sensors, respectively. The selfie camera is said to be bumped up to 11MP (up from 8MP), which will bring autofocus (the new Samsung 3J1 sensor has PDAF). As can be seen from the official pictures, the rear of the new model still uses a “visor” design, but this year’s color palette is different.

The battery capacity of the Pixel 7 is expected to be around 4700mAh, which is not far from the official figure of 4614mAh for the Pixel 6 battery. In addition, the charging power is expected to be 30W, and the charging power of the two 6 and 6 Pro phones is 21-23W instead of 30W, which can be said to be a slight improvement.

We’ve mentioned the Tensor G2 chip before, and the new model should also have the Titan security chip, possibly a new version, but it’s not clear why it wasn’t built into the G2.

The Pixel 7 will reportedly come with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage, the same as last year. Of course, this year’s Android 13 system will run on top of the Pixel 7, but the current Pixel will also be updated to that version soon.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be released on October 6, and pre-orders will begin on the same day (with a possible shipping date of October 13). Both models are rumored to be priced the same as their predecessors, namely $600 for the Pixel 7 ($900 for the Pro). For the first time in several years, these flagship models will be available in India, and although we don’t yet know the price in the region, expect to see the Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet debut on the same stage on the 6th.

This article comes from cnBeta