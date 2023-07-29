Rumored PlayStation 5 Pro Console Specifications Unveiled: Double the Performance and Enhanced Gaming Experience

According to a recent tweet by @Zuby_Tech, more information has been shared regarding the PlayStation 5 Slim game console, including details about the PS5 Pro console specifications.

The internal codename for the PS5 Pro is reportedly “Project Trinity,” with development set to begin in early 2022. Furthermore, the internal codename for the APU used in the console is “Viola.”

In terms of specifications, the PS5 Pro will be equipped with 30 working group processors (WGP) and 60 computing units (CU), based on Zen 4 and RDNA 3 technologies. This will result in a performance of over 23 TFLOPs. In comparison, the current Sony PS5 console offers a performance of 10.3 TFLOPs, meaning the PS5 Pro will offer double the performance.

It was previously predicted by @Zuby_Tech that the PS5 Pro would cost $599 in North America and £549 in the UK. However, in a recent tweet, it was stated that the minimum price for the console will be $499. This follows a similar pricing strategy for previous console releases, such as the PS4 launching in 2013 for $399 and the PS4 Pro launching in 2016 for the same price.

The reveal of the PS5 Pro’s specifications has generated significant attention and anticipation among gamers. With its doubled performance, players can expect a smoother and more realistic gaming experience. However, an official release date for the PS5 Pro has yet to be announced, and fans will have to stay tuned for updates on this highly anticipated console.

