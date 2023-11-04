Home » Rumors of Sony A7S IV Release with Dual-Layer Photosensitive Element for Enhanced Image Quality
Technology

Rumors of Sony A7S IV Release with Dual-Layer Photosensitive Element for Enhanced Image Quality

by admin
Rumors of Sony A7S IV Release with Dual-Layer Photosensitive Element for Enhanced Image Quality

Sony Rumored to Release A7S IV with Dual-Layer Structure Photosensitive Element

According to foreign news, Sony is expected to release the highly anticipated A7S IV next year. This new camera is rumored to be equipped with a dual-layer structure photosensitive element, which is believed to greatly enhance the high-sensitivity image quality.

The A7S III, Sony’s current model, was released in 2020, while its predecessor, the A7S II, was launched in 2016. Based on this pattern, it is likely that the A7S IV will make its debut next year. Reports suggest that Sony plans to incorporate a dual-layer structure photosensitive element into the A7S IV. If this speculation turns out to be true, we can expect a significant improvement in high-sensitivity image quality.

The A7S series has always been renowned for its exceptional low-light photography capabilities and high-purity image quality. If the A7S IV indeed features a dual-layer structure sensor, it is difficult to imagine the extent to which the image quality will improve, especially in low-light night shooting and high sensitivity. The anticipation for this camera is already building among photography enthusiasts.

For those who may not be familiar with the concept of a dual-layer structure photosensitive element, it is worth noting that Sony Xperia smartphones have already implemented this technology. The Xperia 1 V was the first device to introduce this new generation of photosensitive elements. By separating the light-sensing layer (light-receiving body) and the signal conversion layer (transistor layer), this technology allows for more efficient sensing of light and improved signal conversion, resulting in enhanced photosensitivity and better noise reduction capabilities.

See also  Sony's slimming PS5 model will be unveiled?The new patented design of the optical disc drive was first exposed by foreign media- Free Electronic News 3C Technology

Despite these exciting prospects, it is essential to approach this news with caution. The source of the rumor is not considered highly reliable, so it is advisable to temper expectations until official announcements are made. However, photography enthusiasts can certainly look forward to the potential advancements in high-sensitivity image quality that the A7S IV may bring.

Source: Sony Alpha Rumors

You may also like

Special promotion for the Limited Edition: Galaxy Z...

My Time at Sandstone: Meet the Key NPC...

Early Media Markt deals for Black Friday 2023...

Does an NVME SSD case with a fan...

One man, five children and the risk that...

Headbangers Rhythm Royale: The Ultimate Musical Mini-Game Experience...

Overbuilding fiber optics prevents expansion of the network

Apple Arcade to Launch Exciting New Games Every...

On our own behalf: C# 12.0 crash course...

ISS, virtual reality to combat astronauts’ loneliness

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy