Rumors Suggest a Major Expansion Pack for ‘Diablo 4’ on the Horizon: ‘Lord of Hatred’ and More

Blizzard Entertainment Planning First Major Expansion Pack for “Diablo 4”

After a controversial first season, “Diablo 4” Season 2 “Season of Blood” seems to be leading the game in the right direction. Rumors are now circulating that Blizzard Entertainment is currently planning the first major expansion pack for the game. Players have discovered rich details through data mining of the recently uploaded version 2.0 information on the test server.

The current version of “Diablo 4” is 1.0, with gradual updates to version 2.0 with the launch of season updates. This suggests that the new version will bring players even larger expansion content than the season update. Fans have analyzed some suspected content and are eagerly anticipating what it will bring.

Popular YouTuber YbuBaKa has revealed that the uploaded version 2.0 information contains seven pieces of information related to the first large-scale expansion pack of “Diablo 4”. The expansion pack is rumored to be named “Lord of Hatred” and will feature Mephisto as the main villain. This means that the expansion pack will directly continue the ending of the original story of “Diablo 4”. Additionally, the expansion will introduce a new area, “Kurast” from “Diablo 2”, which is about the same size as a single area in “Diablo 4”.

Data mining also unveiled a new profession called “Spiritborn” in the expansion, which will utilize natural skills and long-handled sword weapons. The expansion will also introduce a mercenary system similar to “Diablo 3”, allowing players to recruit and train NPC partners.

There is a rumor suggesting that the expansion will feature the first large-scale dungeon, “Tomb of Akarat”, located in the new area of Krast. Players will have to navigate through five consecutive areas. Additional details about new characters and a possible name for the third season, “Dreamscape”, have also been shared on the MMO Champion website.

With BlizzCon returning next week in its pre-pandemic physical event format, it is an opportune time to reveal this information. Blizzard previously hinted that they would announce some big news for “Diablo 4” at this year’s BlizzCon. While it is likely to be details about the next version update, players might also receive news about the game’s first major expansion pack, including trailers and other information. Blizzard Entertainment has a history of making significant announcements at large events like BlizzCon. In fact, they previously revealed news about the second season, “Season of Blood”, during the first season of “Diablo 4”. Therefore, using BlizzCon as a platform to unveil the expansion pack seems like a fitting choice.

Blizzard Entertainment has previously stated that they plan to release a large-scale expansion pack for “Diablo 4” each year. Since the game was officially launched in June this year, it is likely that the expansion pack will be released towards the end of the third season.

