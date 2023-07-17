Home » Rumors Suggest iPhone 15 to Launch in New Pink Color: What We Know So Far
Technology

Rumors Suggest iPhone 15 to Launch in New Pink Color: What We Know So Far

by admin
Rumors Suggest iPhone 15 to Launch in New Pink Color: What We Know So Far

Apple iPhone 15 Rumored to Come in a New Pink Color

By Chen Liying

As the September release of the Apple iPhone 15 approaches, rumors about the highly anticipated device have been circulating on the internet. The latest speculation suggests that the new iPhone may be available in a trendy pink color in 2023.

Whistleblower ShrimpApplePro recently took to Twitter to share an image from the Chinese website Weibo, claiming that the iPhone 15 will be launched in green, light yellow, and pink. The photo included a Foxconn safety badge, presumably identifying the source as an assembly supplier for Apple.

According to ShrimpApplePro, potential colors for the iPhone 15 include midnight, starlight, green, yellow, pink, and red. However, it remains uncertain whether all these colors will be available at the September launch. Apple has been known to introduce new colors to its iPhone lineup throughout the year, sometimes even in the spring of the following year.

In July, another whistleblower revealed that the iPhone 15 will be offered in green, while the iPhone 15 Pro will come in a dark red variant. However, it is important to note that these colors may not be released simultaneously with the initial launch.

Apple enthusiasts and fans of the iPhone will undoubtedly be excited about the possibility of a new pink color for the iPhone 15. As more rumors and leaks continue to surface, anticipation for the September release of the device continues to grow.

See also  "Metal Gear Δ Snake Eater" Steam is online and supports Chinese language lock in China-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

You may also like

China passes the world’s first rules for chat...

Pikmin Bloom: Exploring New Features and a Sneak...

Startup Skinmate in the Founder’s View

Survive the Harsh Winter and Build Your Viking...

Amazon Prime Day 2023: 10 practical deals under...

The Pearl Akoya: testing the all-in-one speaker by...

Apple’s Latest Patent Reveals an iPhone with a...

Test: DreameBot L10 Ultra, great navigation, wiping function...

The Pearl Akoya: testing the all-in-one speaker by...

Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077 Overcomes Initial Bugs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy