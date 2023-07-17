Rumors Suggest iPhone 15 to Launch in New Pink Color: What We Know So Far

Apple iPhone 15 Rumored to Come in a New Pink Color

By Chen Liying

As the September release of the Apple iPhone 15 approaches, rumors about the highly anticipated device have been circulating on the internet. The latest speculation suggests that the new iPhone may be available in a trendy pink color in 2023.

Whistleblower ShrimpApplePro recently took to Twitter to share an image from the Chinese website Weibo, claiming that the iPhone 15 will be launched in green, light yellow, and pink. The photo included a Foxconn safety badge, presumably identifying the source as an assembly supplier for Apple.

According to ShrimpApplePro, potential colors for the iPhone 15 include midnight, starlight, green, yellow, pink, and red. However, it remains uncertain whether all these colors will be available at the September launch. Apple has been known to introduce new colors to its iPhone lineup throughout the year, sometimes even in the spring of the following year.

In July, another whistleblower revealed that the iPhone 15 will be offered in green, while the iPhone 15 Pro will come in a dark red variant. However, it is important to note that these colors may not be released simultaneously with the initial launch.

Apple enthusiasts and fans of the iPhone will undoubtedly be excited about the possibility of a new pink color for the iPhone 15. As more rumors and leaks continue to surface, anticipation for the September release of the device continues to grow.

