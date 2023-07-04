Rumors Swirl as Sony Prepares to Launch PlayStation 5 Slim and PS5 Pro

Title: Sony Expected to Release Thinner PlayStation 5 Slim According to Microsoft Document in Ongoing Trial

Subtitle: Rumors and Microsoft’s expectation of a PS5 Pro release add to the anticipation

By Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

In the midst of ongoing rumors surrounding a thinner version of the PlayStation 5, a newly released document in the Activision Blizzard King/Microsoft trial has shed light on Sony’s potential plans. Insider-Gaming founder Tom Henderson initially reported that a PS5 with a removable optical drive would be launched this year, but Microsoft’s document now further supports these claims. The verdict of the trial is expected to be delivered tomorrow.

According to Microsoft’s document, which was presented during the trial, the company “expects” Sony to release the so-called PlayStation 5 Slim later this year. It is unclear whether this expectation is based on the Henderson report, various rumors, or information obtained by Microsoft independently. However, the mention of a “cheaper digital version” and its release alongside the reduced price suggests that Sony is indeed planning to introduce a slimmer version of the console.

Sony currently offers two versions of the PlayStation 5 – one with a Blu-ray player for physical media (standard edition) and one without (digital edition). The document highlights that Sony has future plans for more differentiated releases, including Pro and Slim models. This distinction is emphasized in an attempt to convince the judges that consumers are not solely concerned with superior performance when it comes to gaming consoles.

While the document does not provide an exact release date, the PS5 with a removable disc drive is expected to launch in September. This means that enthusiasts will not have to wait long for the official debut of the slimmer version, allowing them to see if Microsoft’s price expectations align with reality.

The anticipation and speculation surrounding the thinner PlayStation 5 have continued to captivate gaming enthusiasts for over a year. As the ongoing trial between Activision Blizzard King/Microsoft and the FTC unfolds, it appears that even industry giants are paying attention to these rumors. All eyes now turn to Sony as fans eagerly anticipate the official announcement and release of the PlayStation 5 Slim.

