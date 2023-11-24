Run or walk? Discover which of these exercises burns the most fat in a kilometer – El Imparcial

Are you a runner or a walker? If you’re trying to shed some extra pounds, you might be wondering which exercise is more effective for burning fat. According to a recent study, it turns out that running and walking both have their benefits, but one may be more efficient in helping you lose fat in a kilometer.

In a comparison of the two exercises, experts found that running is more effective in burning fat in a kilometer than walking. This is great news for those looking to slim down and improve their overall health. The study also found that running can help you live longer, which is an added bonus for avid runners. However, walking also has its benefits, particularly for those who are unable to run due to physical limitations or injuries.

So, whether you’re a dedicated runner or prefer a leisurely walk, both exercises have their advantages. Ultimately, the best exercise for you is the one that you enjoy and can do consistently. Whether it’s a brisk jog or a casual stroll, getting moving is the most important thing. So lace up your shoes and hit the pavement, because every step counts towards a healthier you.

