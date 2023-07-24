runner is saved after a fall thanks to the smartwatch

The stories of the lives saved by the Apple Watch continue: last month, the Cupertino smartwatch proved capable of identifying clots in the blood, while today the device has saved a Norwegian runner from a bad fall. The story was told by the runner himself.

The protagonist of the story is Robert Naess, a 59-year-old professional investor and a runner amateur. The man, who lives in Bergen, Norway, had left his house for a run nearby, during which, however, he suffered a very bad fallwhich immobilized him. Despite his experience, in particular, Naess would have slipped into a crevasse during a curve in the early morning hours of a day in early July.

The fall caused the breaking several ribs and puncturing a lung of the man, putting him in a position where he couldn’t even reach his iPhone, placed in a trouser pocket. The man, however, used the Apple Watch on his wrist to manually enter the Norwegian emergency number and contact rescuers via the smartwatch.

In just 15 minutes, Rescuers reached Naess and brought back on the road, to then be transferred to the nearest hospital for the necessary treatment. The man, who was suffering from intense pain all over his body as a result of the fall, said that the crevasse he had fallen into was not far from a very busy road: in the time that elapsed between the fall and the arrival of the ambulances, Naess claims he heard the sound of at least 100 cars pass by him, without realizing what had happened to him.

In other words, if it weren’t for his Apple Watch, Naess would not be found very easily by rescuers, even risking death a few kilometers from home. The runner finally expressed his gratitude to Apple and, according to GizmoChina reports, revealed that his watch was “vitale” to save his life.

