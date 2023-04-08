Garmin has entered the 20th anniversary this year since the launch of the world‘s first GPS sports watch ─ ─ Forerunner series. To welcome the 20th anniversary of Forerunner, Garmin pays tribute to every runner who bravely took the first step with “Every Run Starts Here”, and moves forward firmly around the belief like a planet. The new products Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965 are grandly launched. Forerunner 265 has been on sale so far. The market is well received; runners are looking forward to it, and the new Forerunner 965 with AMOLED screen and 23-day powerful power will also go on sale in Taiwan on April 10.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Forerunner, Garmin teamed up with the Royal Hotel Group to create a Taiwan-limited Garmin Run Club planetary running event, led by a professional GRC team, and invited representatives of the five major planetary runners to form a golden lineup to accompany the runners to run all over Taiwan for two days and one night , all applicants can also participate in Garmin’s unique running science lectures, and stay at a classic hotel at a discounted price, get Forerunner’s 20th anniversary exquisite limited peripheral products, and have the opportunity to win a Forerunner 265 GPS smart heart rate advanced running watch worth more than 10,000 yuan. The deadline for registration is April 16. For details, please refer to the official website.

The industry’s top-level ironman sports watch is recreated to the extreme Garmin Forerunner 965Support elite runners to face triathlon events





The Forerunner 965 GPS is equipped with a 1.4-inch AMOLED detailed full-color screen and a lightweight titanium bezel, and the power management function improves the powerful battery performance. It can last up to 23 days in smart watch mode, and in GPS mode. Up to 31 hours. In order to help runners go beyond their limits, it has built-in more than 40 compound sports modes, including a professional triathlon mode, which can be easily switched to the next sports mode with one button. It also supports global full-color maps, fully satisfying professional athletes in different parts of the world. Freely shuttle between sports and conquer challenges, the Forerunner 965 GPS all-round triathlon watch will be officially launched on April 10.

The Forerunner 265 GPS smart heart rate advanced running watch has launched a dual-diameter 1.3-inch and 1.1-inch AMOLED full-color screen, a total of 2 models with 6 colors, built-in a variety of advanced training functions, and can last up to 15 days in smart watch mode. Power, GPS In the mode, it can last up to 24 hours, and accompany the runners up and down the mountain and sea all day long, and conquer new routes. From now on, you can purchase the Forerunner 265 GPS smart heart rate advanced running watch at designated sales channels.

GRCThe countdown to the registration deadline for the planetary travel event Run with the golden lineup of Taiwan’s running industry to experience the cultural beauty of the five major cities in the north, central and south

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Forerunner, Garmin Run Club, combined with the hotel bases of the Royal Hotel Group, will create Taiwan’s first five-planet-themed running tour in Jiaoxi, Beitou, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and other cities, led by a professional GRC team, And invited five groups of domestic heavyweight accompanying runners to share with the runners the secrets of scientific training to break through personal success, including gold star runners ─ long-distance running sweetheart Zhang Zhixuan and coach Chen Bingfeng, Jupiter runners ─ popularitygoddessYang Yang, the Mercury runner–the goddess of long-distance running, Lei Lisa, the Mars runner–Xie Qianhe, the record holder of the women’s half-marathon, and the Saturn runner–Xu Jisheng, the record holder of the whole horse, will accompany you to experience the local city through your feet The beauty of culture. The rich content of the GRC Planetary Running Tour attracted runners to sign up enthusiastically, and the Taichung Center was the first to fill up! Currently, registrations for Hotel Royal Jiaoxi, Hotel Royal Beitou, Hotel Royal Hsinchu, and Hotel Royal Tainan are on the final countdown, and the deadline for registration is April 16.

▲To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Forerunner, GRC joined hands with the Royal Hotel Group to create a planetary travel event, and the deadline for registration is April 16.

GRCPalau Royal Hotel Planetary Run Tour Four days and three nights limited debut4/10open registration

In addition to local running activities, in June, the tentacles will be extended to overseas bases, and runners will be taken to overseas Palau Royal Hotel, where they can not only receive Garmin’s scientific running training in Palau, but also experience pollution-free ocean diving Activities, enjoy a rare four-day and three-night running holiday trip. The Palau running trip is from June 7th to June 10th. Registration will open on April 10th. For details of the event, please refer to the official website.

Further reading:

Carbon-reducing life also “reduces burden”! Coway air purifier fully upgraded to first-class energy efficiency

The 30th Anniversary of Hetai Xingye Agent Daikin Air Conditioning Thank you for ESG’s leading industry-leading all-round air and service expert

The classic animation “Kiki’s Delivery Service” directed by Hayao Miyazaki and composed by Joe Hisaishi made its debut on the big screen in Taiwan on 3/31!

CASETiFY “The Mandalorian” AirPods Pro protective case out of the box and hands-on play

