Support elite runners to challenge themselves Forerunner 20th Anniversary Join hands with Royal Hotel Group to create GRC planetary running activities Five-star golden lineup to accompany you to run all over Taiwan

The Forerunner 965 series is available in 3 colors: Hunting Shadow Black, Chasing Dream White, and Vibrant Yellow, with a suggested price of NT$19,990. It will go on sale in Taiwan on April 10.

Garmin is deeply involved in the runner market and created a legend of running watches. Since the launch of the world’s first GPS sports watch – the Forerunner series has entered its 20th anniversary this year. It is unique in the world with innovative technology, and has created a unique running science to provide the most complete running ecology in the industry. system.meetFor the 20th anniversary of Forerunner, Garmin pays tribute to every runner who took the first step bravely with “Every Run Starts Here” and marched firmly around the belief like a planet. The new products Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965 are grandly launched. Forerunner 265 has been on the market since its launch Good reviews; runners are looking forward to it, and the new Forerunner 965 equipped with an AMOLED screen and powerful 23-day power will also go on sale in Taiwan on April 10.To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Forerunner, Garmin teamed up with Royal Hotel Group to create a Taiwan-limited Garmin Run Club planetary running event, led by a professional GRC team, and invited representatives of five major planetary runners to form a golden lineup, including gold star runners – long-distance running sweetheart Zhang Zhixuan and Chen Bingfeng Coaches, Jupiter runner-goddess of popularity, Mercury runner-long-distance running goddess Lei Lisa, Mars runner-women’s half-marathon record holder Xie Qianhe, Saturn runner-whole marathon record holder Xu Jisheng, accompanied by running for two days and one night Those who ran all over Taiwan,Those who sign up can also participate in Garmin’s unique running science lectures,And stay at the Royal Hotel at a preferential price, get Forerunner’s 20th anniversary exquisite limited peripheral products, and have the chance to win a Forerunner 265 GPS smart heart rate advanced running watch worth more than 10,000 yuan. The deadline for registration is April 16. For details, please refer to the official website.

The industry’s top-level triathlon sports watch recreates the ultimate Garmin Forerunner 965 to support elite runners in the triathlon race

Runners come standard with Forerunner 265 24-hour exclusive coach on the wrist, allowing technology to keep pace with life

The Forerunner 965 GPS is equipped with a 1.4-inch AMOLED detailed full-color screen and a lightweight titanium bezel, and the power management function improves the powerful battery performance. It can last up to 23 days in smart watch mode, and in GPS mode. Up to 31 hours. In order to help runners go beyond their limits, it has built-in more than 40 compound sports modes, including a professional triathlon mode, which can be easily switched to the next sports mode with one button. It also supports global full-color maps, fully satisfying professional athletes in different parts of the world. Freely shuttle between sports and conquer challenges, Forerunner 965 GPS all-round triathlon sports watch will be officially launched on April 10. The Forerunner 265 GPS smart heart rate advanced running watch has launched a dual-diameter 1.3-inch and 1.1-inch AMOLED full-color screen, a total of 2 models with 6 colors, built-in a variety of advanced training functions, and can last up to 15 days in smart watch mode. Power, GPS In the mode, it can last up to 24 hours, and accompany the runners up and down the mountain and sea all day long, and conquer new routes. From now on, you can purchase the Forerunner 265 GPS smart heart rate advanced running watch at designated sales channels.

The countdown to the registration deadline for the GRC planetary running tour activity. The golden lineup of Taiwan’s running industry will accompany you to run to experience the cultural beauty of the five major cities in the north, central and south.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Forerunner, Garmin Run Club, combined with the hotel bases of the Royal Hotel Group, will create Taiwan’s first five-planet-themed running tour in Jiaoxi, Beitou, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and other cities, led by a professional GRC team, And invited five groups of heavyweight domestic accompanying guests to show up and share with the runners the secrets of scientific training to break through personal success, including Venus runners – long-distance running sweetheart Zhang Zhixuan and coach Chen Bingfeng, Jupiter runners – popular goddess, Mercury runners – long-distance running Goddess Lei Lisa, Mars runner-women’s half-marathon record holder Xie Qianhe, Saturn runner-whole marathon record holder Xu Jisheng, accompanied everyone to experience the beauty of local urban culture through their feet. The rich content of the GRC planetary running tour attracted runners to sign up enthusiastically, and the Taichung center was the first to fill up! Currently, registrations for Hotel Royal Jiaoxi, Hotel Royal Beitou, Hotel Royal Hsinchu, and Hotel Royal Tainan are on the final countdown, and the deadline for registration is April 16.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Forerunner, GRC joined hands with the Royal Hotel Group to create a planetary travel event, and the deadline for registration is April 16.

GRC Palau Royal Hotel Planetary Running Tour 4 days and 3 nights limited debut 4/10 open for registration

In addition to local running activities, in June, the tentacles will be extended to overseas bases, and runners will be taken to overseas Palau Royal Hotel, where they can not only receive Garmin’s scientific running training in Palau, but also experience pollution-free ocean diving Activities, enjoy a rare four-day and three-night running holiday trip. The Palau running trip is from June 7th to June 10th. Registration will open on April 10th. For details of the event, please refer to the official website.

Links for more information:

[News Annex 1 – Product Introduction]