Russia and China are moving closer together

Their anti-Western stance unites the countries of Iran, Russia, China and North Korea. By cooperating technologically and militarily, a threatening alliance of convenience is created.

Because Russia is dependent on deliveries of the Iranian Shahed drone, it has supplied surveillance technology to Iran: Ukrainian air defense intercepted a drone over Kiev in May.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP

When Hamas launched its devastating terrorist attack on Israel, the question quickly emerged as to whether the attack was planned by Iran and Russia or at least coordinated with Hamas. The escalation of conflict in the Middle East has diverted attention from the Ukraine war and appears to be playing into Russia’s hands.

