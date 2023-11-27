Home » Russia and China are moving closer together
Technology

Russia and China are moving closer together

by admin
Russia and China are moving closer together

Their anti-Western stance unites the countries of Iran, Russia, China and North Korea. By cooperating technologically and militarily, a threatening alliance of convenience is created.

Because Russia is dependent on deliveries of the Iranian Shahed drone, it has supplied surveillance technology to Iran: Ukrainian air defense intercepted a drone over Kiev in May.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP

When Hamas launched its devastating terrorist attack on Israel, the question quickly emerged as to whether the attack was planned by Iran and Russia or at least coordinated with Hamas. The escalation of conflict in the Middle East has diverted attention from the Ukraine war and appears to be playing into Russia’s hands.

See also  Lazy Calendar 2023 Door 26 – Technology Sloth

You may also like

Windows 11 new feature: Android phone camera can...

MediaWorld discounts a Hisense QLED 4K Smart TV...

Rocket launches worldwide in 2024: All information about...

Selene Biffi returns to Kabul to teach women...

Greentech Swiss startup Jua receives 16 million for...

NZXT announces the launch of Function 2 gaming...

Smartphone on offer at Aldi: This model costs...

ASUS Zenfone 9 opens Android 14 system upgrade...

These Samsung phones are receiving the major software...

The chip identification code CPID is now revealed!Suspected...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy