Meta published the usual Adversarial Threat Report in December, relating to the third quarter of 2022, focused on the detection of cyber threats present on various social platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Telegram. Over the past five years, the US company has conducted an intense effort to take over the assets it defines as coordinated inauthentic behaviour (Cib), relating to behaviors coordinated by virtual users, not attributable to real people, and essentially aimed at carrying out propaganda and disinformation activities.

The objective, in addition to identifying them, is to remove these users from the platforms managed by Meta itself.

In this latest report, however, attention was focused on three specific countries that were found to be the most active in the production of misleading content: the United States, China and Russia.

In the United States, 39 Facebook accounts attributable to two groups, and 26 Instagram accounts were removed. The utilities, all generated in the US country, had concentrated their fake news dissemination activities above all in Afghanistan, Algeria, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Somalia, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Yemen. For propaganda and disinformation operations, the platforms of Twitter, YouTube, Telegram, VKontakte and Odnoklassniki were mainly used, with a particular orientation towards the Russian-speaking Central Asian audience.

Content focused on praising American aid to Central Asia and criticizing Russia and its foreign policy. Two profiles focused on China and the treatment of Chinese Muslim minorities, especially Uyghurs in Xinjiang Province.