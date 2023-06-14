Russian attacks on Swiss websites from the city of Basel to SBB

Who is behind the DDoS attacks, how they work and what you can do to protect yourself.

The perpetrators claimed responsibility for the attacks on the Telegram messenger service. Stringer / Keystone

The attacks on the websites of Swiss institutions are increasing: After the web services of the SBB, the federal administration and parliament were partially paralyzed last week and on Monday, the same group is now said to be launching further attacks on the official websites of the cities of Zurich, Schaffhausen, Basel, Montreux, Lausanne, St. Gallen and Bellinzona have taken place. The pro-Russian hacker group NoName057(16) has claimed responsibility for the attacks almost every hour since Wednesday morning, but the individual attacks have not yet been independently confirmed.