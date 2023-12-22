Russian electric car causes laughter around the world

A new electric car from Russia that could even surpass the Fiat Multipla in terms of ugliness is making people laugh on the internet. But the “Amber” developed by the Moscow Polytechnic University and the car manufacturer Avtotor is much more than a design disaster. However, this only becomes clear at second glance.

Russia presents a strange electric car

Until now, the Fiat Multipla was considered that The measure of all things when it came to unsightly cars. But this title could now go to the “Amber” electric car from Russia, which has just been presented. The red vehicle of the Moscow Polytechnic University is causing a stir around the world, but in a negative sense.

Despite its questionable design, the car is already considered Milestone for the Russian automotive industry. Due to sanctions, the manufacturer Avtotor had to change its production and limit itself exclusively to domestic parts. Otherwise, Avtotor is known for its collaboration with brands such as BMW and Hyundai.

According to official information, the “Amber” developed in collaboration with the Moscow Polytechnic University is a test platform for electric cars. It should not go into series production in the form shown. The vehicle serves as a test vehicle for new technologies that will be used in a future Russian electric car.

It was not announced which electric motor and battery the electric car will be equipped with. According to the plans, a car should come onto the market in 2025which will, however, look completely different.

Electric car too ugly: University publishes statement

The researchers at the Moscow Polytechnic University made it clear in a statement on Telegram that the much-discussed red vehicle does not reflect the design of their planned electric car from Avtotor. The car is intended to test the systems of future vehicles under real operating conditions.

