Russian hackers claim to have taken the identity card site offline. Portal unreachable

A pro-Russian hacker collective has claimed responsibility for an attack on the Electronic Identity Card site. The domain Cartadiidentita.interno.gov.it from about 11.40 today is no longer reachable. The NoName group claims responsibility for the attack, a collective that has carried out several Ddos attacks on institutional sites and Italian companies for about a year. Last in order of time yesterday, when he claimed responsibility for an attack that took the site of the cooperative credit institution offline for about 30 minutes.

“Italy is ready to provide material support to Ukraine, but awaits decisive steps from the allies. It’s not an independent country at all.” We read in the claim that arrived on the group’s Telegram channel. And again: “Fortunately, our team is able to make decisions on its own, we went into the Russophobic Italian internet space and killed an electronic ID card website”.

NoName 057(16) is among the most active Russian groups in the cyber warfare alongside the kinetic conflict in Ukraine. The group was created a year ago, in March 2022, shortly after the entry of Russian tanks into the territory of Kiev. He immediately became the protagonist of a series of attacks against government entities and critical infrastructure in Ukraine and in the countries that support it. In particular Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia, Norway and Finland. But the group daily claims attacks on all countries somehow suspected of supporting Kiev. In recent days he has also launched several attacks on Japan and Spain, also accused of not supporting the Russian cause.

