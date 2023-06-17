Russian Hackers Cyberattack on US: What We Know…

Yesterday, a massive cyberattack by Russian hacker group Clop hit several government agencies in the US. The event was particularly relevant due to its spread with hackers who managed to hit several systems simultaneously. In these hours, further details have emerged regarding the cyberattack.

Cyberattack by Russian hackers on the USA: what happened

According to what was revealed by the American cybersecurity agency, the attackers, identified in the group of Russian hackers Clop, managed to hit the computer systems of several US government agencies. The attack exploited a security hole present in Moveit Transferan application that allows you to share large files over the Internet.

It should also be noted that the attack did not only affect American agencies but also financial organizations, insurance companies and international energy companies. The discovered vulnerability could, therefore, have been exploited to the maximum by hackers to hit as many targets as possible in a short time.

It has also been confirmed that the attack has hitsto the systems of the Department of Energy, of the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and gods state governments of Minnesota and Illinois. For the moment, Clop will not ask for any ransom for the stolen data, as confirmed by the same hacker group on the official website on the dark web. However, it is unclear how the stolen data will be used.