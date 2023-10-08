Russian high-tech industry, damaged by the Ukrainian crisis?

War is always a business for some. The Ukrainian crisis, and the resulting Western economic and financial siege on Russia, risk seriously damaging the entire national IT industry. The phenomenon has already been underway for at least a year and particularly affects the world of startups made up of young people who are more sensitive to the Ukrainian issue. But where there is a void there is always someone ready to fill it: the Chinese are already filling Russian technological gaps with their physical and digital products. Just like what is happening with the car market, where the void left by Western manufacturers has been filled by the Chinese, China is now becoming Russia’s technological offshoot. A phenomenon which, if it took root, would allow Chinese technology and digital sovereignty to penetrate various segments of Russian civil society, risking making the union between these two nations inseparable. The case of Chinese digital sovereignty in Africa is an example that should be considered to understand what can happen in Russia.

Let’s take stock. To understand what is happening in Russia, let’s start from a historical case and broaden the focus to include the entire nation.

Yandex

After more than a year of the Ukrainian crisis, the world of Russian nerds is worried. More and more young, digitally savvy Russians believe Russia is becoming culturally isolated. One case among all seems to point in this direction: the Yandex case. It operated globally with part of the company registered in the Netherlands. Its engineers competed successfully with American equivalents. Yandex was a company equal to Google in Russia and offered over 90 services that covered all user needs. Among the services offered were content platform and news aggregator service. Today it has been fragmented, reduced to a minimum and sold to VKontakte (VK), the Russian “Facebook” owned by very pro-government figures. The case deserves reflection to understand how the Russian digital tech scenario is evolving.

At the beginning of the conflict, the Yandex platform was the site where every Russian connected for fresh news. With the start of the Ukrainian crisis, the platform recorded a daily record of around 13 million users, who connected to understand what was happening. However, the information collected by Yandex was biased: around 70% of the news that could be viewed came from media owned by the Russian state. Yandex’s situation was critical for two reasons: if it had complained about the contents it grouped together (pro-Russian) it would have been the subject of attention from the Russian state. However, with its very pro-Russian information it had already become the object of attention from the Western world, with which Yandez aspired to have more and more commercial relations. Yandex’s neutrality was soon targeted by the West: 3 weeks after the invasion Khudaverdyan, founder of the platform, was sanctioned by the EU. His fault was to prevent, or inhibit, the acquisition of Western information by its users. In fact he was equated with all the other Mughals of the pro-Putin Russian media. Khudaverdyan, perhaps in an attempt to stem the crisis, decided to give up his role as CEO. 4 days later Yandex was kicked off the Nasdaq, the American tech stock exchange. In June, Arkady Volozh, the co-founder of Yandex who operated partly from Russia and partly from Israel, was also sanctioned and decided to leave his position at Yandex. With the escape of the two founders, the haemorrhage of Yandex employees to other companies, in some cases even other countries, continued without end. To try to contain the crisis, Yandex management decided to distance itself from the world of news and content, selling these sectors to Vk and acquiring its food delivery department from the same. The agreement concluded in September seemed to have stemmed the crisis. In November 2022, Yandex announced that it was finished as the entity everyone knows. The contents section became part of the assets managed by the economist Alexei Kudrin, aligned with Putin’s thinking. The rest outside Russia remains independent, however its position as the Russian market leader is now non-existent and the European company now remains severely impaired.

Russia and the presence of the government

The Yandex case is the most famous but it is not an isolated event. The Russian statist vision (not dissimilar to the Chinese one, but with a more direct approach) has always been opposed to platforms that can become the territory of Western propaganda (or the object of political dissent depending on how you want to see it). When Facebook and Twitter became places of dissent, Russia took the necessary countermeasures. To maintain control on social media, the Russian government has defined different laws with a restrictive nature, especially in social media. After a series of arrests of users who posted pro-Western content, platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin had to pack up. VKontakte, often considered the Russian Facebook, was effectively nationalized when, in 2014, Pavel Durov, the founder, was asked to leave the company. Durov, who later created Telegram once outside Russia, described Russia as a nation incompatible with internet business. According to a study by the National Research University Higher School of Economics, many founders of Russian unicorns have left their homeland. Russia’s expansion into the digital world was accelerated with the (re)annexation of Crimea in 2014. Western sanctions pushed Putin to launch an ambitious digital sovereignty project for the internet, the RuNet. The Ukrainian crisis of 2022 has given new impetus to this initiative that many thought had failed. The government blocked access to platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, a move that increased its media control over Russian citizens. Putinlandia has worked hard to replace all the main international platforms with controllable national versions. Instead of Google Play and Apple AppStore, VK, jointly with the Ministry of Digital Development, launched a domestic reality RuStore. TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube have their equivalents with Yappy, Rossgram, and RuTube. To incentivize national developers with greater interest, Russia has promised to finance the IT industry (hardware and software) with approximately 3.19 trillion rubles, almost $41.2 billion, by 2030. However, building an industry almost from scratch, as they teach the Chinese choices of recent years, is challenging. For example, government estimates show that Russia is at least 10-15 years behind the West in the chip sector: a geological era, in the IT world. Before sanctions, Russia imported approximately $19 billion worth of high-tech goods; the majority of imports were from the USA and EU. Due to restrictions imposed by Westerners the nation has lost access to digital products and updates from companies such as Cisco, SAP, Oracle, IBM, TSMC, Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung. The Ukrainian crisis has accelerated a nationalization process that Russia has been carrying out for over a decade. The Russian digital technology sector is not the largest industry, in terms of GDP, however it was a strong growth industry. Between 2015 and 2021 the IT sector was responsible for around 1/3 of GDP growth: around 3.7 trillion rubles, the equivalent of around $48 billion, in 2021. Even though it represented only 3.5% of GDP national, its contraction is a serious blow to Russian evolution. The IT sector is functional to many other industries including mining, chemicals, agriculture and military.

China and Chinese nerds

What is a tragedy for Russia is an unexpected opportunity for the Chinese. Starting from 2022, China has started a massive export drive to Russia. Dragon semi-conductors are filling the gaps left by European and American suppliers. After an initial collapse in exports, when the Chinese government feared repercussions with the West, trade with Russia returned to pre-Ukrainian crisis levels. Chinese technology products and their manufacturers, such as SMIC, are in turn tied to European and American supplies. However, this “longer” supply chain is not subjected to real sanctions by the US and Europeans, who fear antagonizing the Chinese market. Russian motherboard manufacturers have modified their products to accommodate the new Chinese chips (which are created thanks to Singapore’s TMSC). Although Chinese products are slower and consume more power than Intel and AMD chips, they are suitable products for web browsing and office work. China-Russia cooperation in the digital world is, we might say, the Trojan horse that XI never hoped to achieve, especially thanks to the Westerners. Even recent agreements in matters such as energy, space and the agricultural industry are symptomatic of an ever-increasing interpenetration of the two nations, where Russia is the supplier of vital economic raw materials for China and the dragon is the largest supplier of technologies, perhaps less advanced compared to Western ones, but still valid for Russian industries. Chinese superiority, in terms of digital sovereignty, has already fully manifested itself in Africa, where the dragon now possesses both the hardware (Huawei in the lead) and the digital (WeChat & Co) that can influence the population. Obviously, Chinese sovereignty in Africa has a fundamental value in influencing both African citizens and their leaders, who now look to China as the nation from which to learn new visions, as well as entertainment and news content. Russia, being a single state, is more difficult to be influenced like fragmented Africa. However, a combination where Russia supplies raw materials and China provides digital power (hardware and software) is the nightmare that the old American strategists of the Cold War, starting with Brzezinski, have always tried to avoid. With Russia’s growing dependence on Chinese technologies, it is plausible that Putin could become largely independent from the West, a scenario currently to the advantage of the US and the EU but, in the long run, a serious risk for the Western monopolar vision of which the US they have become standard bearers since the fall of the Berlin Wall.

