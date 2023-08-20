Russian Spacecraft Luna-25 Crashes into Moon After Missing Trajectory: Roscosmos

Russian Spacecraft Luna-25 Crashes into Moon After Missing Trajectory

TALLINN, Estonia — The Russian spacecraft Luna-25 crashed into the moon after missing its scheduled trajectory, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos. In a statement, Roscosmos said, “The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon.”

The space agency had lost contact with the spacecraft the day before, after encountering a problem during its preparation to enter pre-landing orbit. Roscosmos reported an “abnormal situation” and stated that specialists were analyzing the situation.

During the operation, an abnormal situation arose onboard the spacecraft, preventing the maneuver from being carried out as planned, Roscosmos explained in a Telegram publication. The Luna-25 spacecraft was scheduled to land on the moon’s south pole the following day, in a race to reach Earth’s satellite before an Indian spacecraft. Scientists are particularly interested in the moon’s south pole as they believe it may contain permanently shadowed polar craters with frozen water, which could be converted into air and rocket fuel by future explorers.

The launch of the Luna-25 spacecraft from Russia’s Vostochny spaceport on August 10 marked the country’s first such mission since 1976, when it was part of the Soviet Union.

In addition, the Russian spacecraft provided its first results before the crash. While Roscosmos is still analyzing the information, the agency reported that preliminary data included details about the chemical elements present on the lunar surface, as well as evidence of a “micrometeorite impact.” Roscosmos also released images taken by the spacecraft showcasing the Zeeman crater, the third largest in the Moon’s southern hemisphere, measuring 118 miles in diameter and five miles in depth.

Successful moon landings have only been achieved by three governments: the Soviet Union, the United States, and China. Both India and Russia have expressed aspirations to be the first to successfully land on the moon’s south pole. Roscosmos aims to demonstrate Russia’s capabilities in carrying payloads to the Moon and secure guaranteed access to the lunar surface.

This incident highlights the challenges and risks associated with space exploration, reminding us of the complexities involved in reaching and exploring celestial bodies.

